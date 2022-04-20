More Fraud, Theft Charges For PA Pool Shop Owner Who Scammed Dozens Of Clients, DA Says

A Pennsylvania pool shop owner accused of scamming dozens of clients out of thousands of dollars is facing additional fraud and theft charges, authorities announced Wednesday.

Bethlehem resident Roger Kornfeind, who owns Hydro Dynamic Pools, was initially charged in January with 26 counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, as well as 23 counts of home improvement fraud, DailyVoice.com previously reported.

Starting in July 2018, Kornfeind, 58, failed to fully install pools for customers who had entered into a purchase agreement and paid at least $2,000 down, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said.

In some cases, victims provided up to $41,000 and had “nothing to show for it except a hole in their yard” or some individually delivered parts, authorities said.

On several occasions, Kornfeind would insist to victims who requested a refund that a check was “on its way in the mail” without ever actually sending one, Houck said.

In total, Kornfeind is alleged to have defrauded 76 victims out of funds totaling $1,378,146.06 at locations in Pen Argyl, Slatington, and Oley.

Kornfeind was arraigned Wednesday on multiple counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and home improvement fraud following the discovery of 11 additional victims with a total monetary loss of just over $77,705.

Kornfeind remained in Northampton County Prison and has been incarcerated since January. His bail was set at $25,000.

