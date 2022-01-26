‘Devious:’ PA Pool Shop Owner Scammed 26 Clients Out Of Thousands For Years, DA Says

A Pennsylvania pool shop owner was slapped with dozens of charges Tuesday after an investigation found that he had spent years scamming at least 26 customers out of thousands of dollars, the district attorney announced.

Roger Kornfeind, of Bethlehem, faces 26 counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, as well as 23 counts of home improvement fraud, Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said.

Kornfeind — the owner of Hydro Dynamic Pools — has been defrauding customers at locations in Pen Argyl, Northampton County; Slatington, Lehigh County; and Oley, Berks County since July 2018, Houck said.

After entering into an agreement for the purchase of a new pool and receiving at least $2,000 as a down payment, Kornfeind would allegedly fail to fully install the pool.

In some cases, victims provided up to $41,000 and had “nothing to show for it except a hole in their yard” or some individually delivered parts, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Kornfeind would insist to victims who requested a refund that a check was “on its way in the mail” without ever actually sending one, Houck said.

“Roger Kornfeind was taking advantage of innocent victims for years,” Houck said. “He promised them a service — one many people save a lifetime for –- and failed to deliver each and every time.”

“My detectives and I have now put an end to this man’s devious acts, so he can never prey upon an innocent victim again. No amount of fraud will be tolerated in our county, and we will continue to prosecute anyone who attempts to rob victims of their well-earned dollars.”

Kornfeind was arraigned Tuesday morning with bail set at $250,000.

