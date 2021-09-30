Longtime Owner Of Historic Easton Snack Shop Dies After Courageous Cancer Battle

The Easton community is coming together to support a local snack shop owner whose husband died after a courageous battle with cancer.

Antoine Bassil, who owned The Carmelcorn Shop in Centre Square with his wife of 34 years, Sia, died Sept. 24 at St. Luke’s Hospital at the age of 62, his obituary says.

Opened in 1931, the shop sells homemade caramel corn, popcorn, roasted nuts, fudge, and chocolates, establishing it as an “Easton institution” that was taken over by the Bassils in 1996.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart we share with you the news of Tony Bassil’s passing…” reads a post on Carmelcorn’s Facebook page.

“The Carmelcorn Shop will be closed until further notice as we mourn this tragic loss.”

Born in Sabbah-Jezzine, Lebanon, Bassil had also served as Northampton County’s current Financial Controller with previous experience in the same position in Easton, his obituary says.

Bassil’s funeral was held Thursday at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Easton.

Meanwhile, fellow Easton eatery Ciao Sandwich Shoppe is selling gift cards to Carmelcorn to support the Bassil family during the shop’s closure.

“A staple in the community, Sia & family have always been there for us putting a little sweetness into our life,” reads a post on Ciao’s Facebook page.

“The Gentleman from Ciao Sandwich Shoppe will be selling The Carmelcorn Shop Gift Cards on their behalf to help support them during this difficult time. Please consider purchasing for yourself or giving one as a gift.”

