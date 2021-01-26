Lehigh Valley Goodwill Stores Temporarily Halt Donations Citing ‘Overwhelming Support’

Goodwill stores in the Lehigh Valley region will temporarily stop accepting donated items starting Wednesday.

While customers can still shop at its retail centers, the Goodwill Keystone Area covering 22 PA counties is ceasing donations through the end of February due to “overwhelming support.”

“We need to temporarily stop collecting donations until the end of February in order to get your items sorted and out to our stores,” reads a Monday post on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.

“You have been so generous! In the past few months, the community has gone above and beyond in bringing us donations.”

For now, the store region is asking residents to shop at their local location and hold donations until they can be accepted.

“Will you hold your donations for us?” the Facebook post says. “When we re-open our donor doors we will gladly accept all that you have saved for us!”

Meanwhile, several stores are in need of new employees. Job opportunities can be explored here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.