KNOW HIM? Video Shows Man Shatter Window To Unlock Door In Brazen Bethlehem Break-In

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man caught on video shattering a window and breaking into a Bethlehem business. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

The man — pictured above — was seen on surveillance footage shattering the window, reaching inside and unlocking the door of the unnamed Bethlehem business just before 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, police said.

The accused criminal trespasser is then seen entering the building, using the phone and running away.

Click here to view the full video clip on YouTube.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Bethlehem Police at 610-865-7000 or send an email to Detective Sergeant Moses Miller at mmiller@bethlehem-pa.gov.

