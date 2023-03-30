Hoverboard Linked To Hellertown Fire That Killed Two Girls: Regulators

Federal regulators are recalling a hoverboard that they say was linked to a Northampton County house fire that killed two children nearly exactly one year ago.

It was just before 1 a.m. on April 1, 2022 when firefighters pulled Abigail Kaufman, 10, and Brianna Baer, 15, from their burning home on the 600 block of Linden Avenue, Daily Voice then reported. The girls were rushed to St Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem where they later died, officials said.

Now, citing Hellertown fire officials, the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission says a 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooter (or "hoverboard") was the "point-of-origin" in the blaze.

From there, the flames engulfed the home, "resulting in the deaths of the two girls and smoke inhalation injuries to the girls’ parents," CPSC said.

The hoverboards are powered by lithium-ion battery packs, which are prone to overheating and present a fire hazard, regulators said, noting that the cause of the deadly Hellertown blaze officially "remains undetermined."

As of Thursday, March 30, CPSC and manufacturer Jetson Electric Bikes are recalling 53,000 Rogue hoverboards, officials said. Anybody who owns a Rogue is urged not to use or charge it, and buyers can contact Jetson for a full refund, CPSC said.

In general, consumers should be careful with "micromobility devices" like hoverboards and should never leave them charging unattended, regulators added.

