Easton police said the pictured man broke into a retail shop on the 200 block of Northampton Street during the early morning hours on Friday, Dec. 29.

The burglar forced his way inside before making off with unspecified electronics, according to the release.

Anyone who can identify him is being asked to call Easton PD at 610-250-6635 or submit an anonymous tip via Crimewatch.

