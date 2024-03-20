Bomb Threat Closes Saucon Valley Schools, Police Investigating

Authorities said they were contacted about the threat on Tuesday, March 19.

"The investigation is ongoing and there is a collaborative effort between the police department and the school district to ensure the safety of the students and staff of Saucon Valley School District," police said in a release.

"In an effort to not impact the ongoing investigation, the further release of information will be restricted."

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Saucon police at 610-317-6110 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

