Mostly Cloudy 86°

SHARE

Zebbelin Standish, 36, Gets Up To 162 Year Prison Sentence

A Northampton County man was sentenced to decades in prison for 55 felony counts related to child pornography, according to the state Attorney General's Office. 

A gavel, Pennsylvania State Police

A gavel, Pennsylvania State Police

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Sergeitokmakov // Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Zebbelin Standish, 36, was previously convicted at trial in February. He was arrested in 2022 after investigators said he had over 50 illegal images on his cellphone. 

Judge Judge Paula A. Roscioli handed him 81 to 162 years in prison saying she "wanted to ensure Standish could never victimize another child," according to prosecutors. 

”This defendant re-victimized the children who were depicted being exploited and abused in the images by possessing and sharing the materials with others online,” AG Michelle Henry said. 

“This case is another example of how social media can be used by predators and bad actors to harm children. My office remains committed to intervening in those dangers and educating parents and families how to protect themselves.”

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE