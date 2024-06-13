Zebbelin Standish, 36, was previously convicted at trial in February. He was arrested in 2022 after investigators said he had over 50 illegal images on his cellphone.

Judge Judge Paula A. Roscioli handed him 81 to 162 years in prison saying she "wanted to ensure Standish could never victimize another child," according to prosecutors.

”This defendant re-victimized the children who were depicted being exploited and abused in the images by possessing and sharing the materials with others online,” AG Michelle Henry said.

“This case is another example of how social media can be used by predators and bad actors to harm children. My office remains committed to intervening in those dangers and educating parents and families how to protect themselves.”

