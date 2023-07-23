Young Mullet: Pottstown Boy Might Have Best Mullet In America

Rory Ehrlich, otherwise known as Cheddar Whiz, of Pottstown, has made it to the top 100 youth mullets in the USA Mullet Championships.

Rory is heading into first grade at West Pottsgrove Elementary School, and has been rocking his mullet for a year.

"A year ago, Rory hopped into the barber's chair demanding a mullet," his bio on the competition website reads.

"His mother, was shocked, but knew her only response was to say 'yes.'

"You can find his mullet rounding 3rd base with all that shiny 'cheddar"' blowing in the wind. When his mullet is not on the field, it's out doing farm chores with his cows. Usually paired with homemade jorts, a Philadelphia sports jersey, and a Whiz Wit."

Rory's tagline? "It's not just a mullet, it's a lifestyle."

