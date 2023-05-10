Woman, 8-Year-Old Badly Hurt In Late Night Hit-Run: Philadelphia Police

It began on the 1400 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard around 10 p.m., when city police spotted the Jeep driving the wrong way down the road, they wrote in a release.

Officers lost sight of the car near North 13th and Filbert Street, they continued. Around that time, the Jeep hit two victims while heading west on Arch Street then fled the area "at a high rate of speed," police said.

The adult victim, a 38-year-old woman, is in critical condition with multiple fractures and severe head trauma, authorities said. Another victim, an 8-year-old girl, was placed in the intensive care unit at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with internal injuries and head trauma, they added.

Two other girls, aged 10 and 11, were not hit by the care and are "currently under the care of social workers," according to the release.

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey Jeep with front-end damage, and the crash remains under investigation, the department said.

