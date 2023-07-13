Mostly Cloudy 87°

SHARE

Victim Shot Dead Intervening In Carjacking: Philadelphia Police

A man who tried to stop an armed carjacking in Philadelphia late Wednesday night was fatally shot by the would-be thieves, City police told Daily Voice. 

Scenes from the fatal South Philly shooting on July 12.
Scenes from the fatal South Philly shooting on July 12. Photo Credit: Citizen.App
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on the 1100 block of Porter Street in South Philly around 10:45 p.m. on July 12, the department said. 

The 50-year-old victim was shot once in the head and declared dead at the scene minutes later by first responders, according to authorities. The suspects hauled off in a red Kia Soul and were last spotted going east on Porter Street, they added. 

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning and police have not yet named the victim. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE