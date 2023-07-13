Victim Shot Dead Intervening In Carjacking: Philadelphia Police

It happened on the 1100 block of Porter Street in South Philly around 10:45 p.m. on July 12, the department said.

The 50-year-old victim was shot once in the head and declared dead at the scene minutes later by first responders, according to authorities. The suspects hauled off in a red Kia Soul and were last spotted going east on Porter Street, they added.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning and police have not yet named the victim.

