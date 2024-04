Authorities say the pictured suspect broke into the Germantown Church of Brethren at 6611 Germantown Avenue on April 8, March 21, and March 19.

The most recent incident was caught on video.

Authorities said the suspect is a black male in his early 20s wearing light pants with black sneakers, a hoodie, and a jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip online.

