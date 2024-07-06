A Few Clouds 92°

Toddler Critical, Arm Amputated After Being Struck By Fallen 50-Foot Tree Limb In Cheltenham

A 2-year-old child was in critical condition and required amputation of their arm after being struck by a fallen tree while playing outside in Montgomery County, police said.

JeffSTAT Critical Care Transport&nbsp;

Photo Credit: Cheltenham PD
Cecilia Levine
The toddler was playing in the driveway on the 7900 block of Chandler Road in Glenside with other children when they were struck by the tree that had fallen 50 feet just after 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, Cheltenham police said.

Lifesaving care was provided at the scene by responders and the child was flown by helicopter to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"At this time this incident appears to be a tragic accident, however this case remains under investigation by Cheltenham Detectives," police said.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or may have been a witness, please call Cheltenham Police at (215) 885-1600 or email PoliceTips@CheltenhamPA.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

