The "TODAY" show host and mom of three who hails from Philadelphia turned 45 this year, and signed up to run the 26.2-mile TCS New York City Marathon Sunday, Nov. 5.

Sheinelle was 18.4 miles in as of 12:23 p.m.

Go Sheinelle, go!

Click here for the full list of celebrities who signed up for this year's race.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.