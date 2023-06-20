Three Teens Hospitalized In Pair Of Philadelphia Shootings, Police Say

The first shooting was in Kensington, on the 2200 block of Amber Street, city police told Daily Voice.

Officers arrived around 10 p.m. and found an 18-year-old man with two bullet wounds to the abdomen, they said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where his condition was stabilized, according to police.

Then, at about 11:50 p.m., two more people were shot on the 1700 block of North 29th Street in Strawberry Mansion, authorities said.

A 13-year-old girl was struck in the "right buttock" and taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, while an 18-year-old man shot in the left leg was taken to Temple, police said. Both of their conditions were reportedly stable by Tuesday, June 20.

No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered at either scene, the department said. Both shootings remain under investigation.

