This Montco Town Ranks Among The Top 10 Best Places To Live In America

A Philadelphia suburb is among the best places in America for families to live, according to an article from Fortune.com.

Washington Memorial Chapel, 2000 Valley Forge Park Road, Valley Forge National Historical Park, Upper Merion. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Mac Bullock
Read More Stories

Upper Merion Township in Montgomery County came second only to Silver Spring, Maryland in the magazine's 2024 ranking. 

Fortune cited Upper Merion's proximity to entertainment and recreation destinations, including Valley Forge National Historical Park, the King of Prussia Mall, and the Elmwood Park Zoo.

The median sale price for a single-family home in Upper Merion was $502,418 and the median household income was $117,276 as of 2022, according to the outlet. 

The other top-ten towns on the list include: 

  • Chantilly, Virginia
  • Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Mason, Ohio
  • Franklin, Tennessee
  • Lafayette, Colorado
  • Overland Park, Kansas
  • Morristown, New Jersey
  • Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Click here for the full ranking from Fortune.com

