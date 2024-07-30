This Montco Town Ranks Among The Top 10 Best Places To Live In America

Upper Merion Township in Montgomery County came second only to Silver Spring, Maryland in the magazine's 2024 ranking.

Fortune cited Upper Merion's proximity to entertainment and recreation destinations, including Valley Forge National Historical Park, the King of Prussia Mall, and the Elmwood Park Zoo.

The median sale price for a single-family home in Upper Merion was $502,418 and the median household income was $117,276 as of 2022, according to the outlet.

The other top-ten towns on the list include:

Chantilly, Virginia

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Mason, Ohio

Franklin, Tennessee

Lafayette, Colorado

Overland Park, Kansas

Morristown, New Jersey

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

