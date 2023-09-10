Overcast 72°

'The Bachelor' Filming Drives Crowds To Collegeville Italian Bakery

Joey Graziadei is showing Bachelor Nation what Collegeville is all about.

Joey Graziadei stops by Collegeville Italian Bakery.
Cecilia Levine
The 28-year-old tennis instructor, who will be the next Bachelor on ABC's hit show, recently stopped by a local bakery and pizzeria in his hometown to film a segment.

Collegeville Italian Bakery shared photos of Grazidei's visit on social media, noting that crowds turned out in droves to show support.

"A picture is worth a thousand roses! 🌹" the bakery writes. "What a day. What a community. What a Bachelor."

It's not immediately clear what the segment will be for.

