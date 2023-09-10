'The Bachelor' Filming Drives Crowds To Collegeville Italian Bakery

The 28-year-old tennis instructor, who will be the next Bachelor on ABC's hit show, recently stopped by a local bakery and pizzeria in his hometown to film a segment.

Collegeville Italian Bakery shared photos of Grazidei's visit on social media, noting that crowds turned out in droves to show support.

"A picture is worth a thousand roses! 🌹" the bakery writes. "What a day. What a community. What a Bachelor."

It's not immediately clear what the segment will be for.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.