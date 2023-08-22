Next 'Bachelor' Revealed As Collegeville Tennis Instructor Joey Graziadei

The 28-year-old Montgomery County native was revealed as ABC's next Bachelor, just after current Bachelorette gave the final rose to Dotun Olubeko, on the Monday, Aug. 21 final rose ceremony.

"I’m definitely the hopeless romantic," the Collegeville native and tennis instructor said. "I want to be married. I want to have love that lasts a lifetime. "So, I’m really ready to go on this journey."

Graziadei's season of The Bachelor will air in 2024.

