Next 'Bachelor' Revealed As Collegeville Tennis Instructor Joey Graziadei

Joey Graziadei may have just been broken up with, but his future isn't looking too bleak.

Joey Graziadei will be ABC's next Bachelor. Here he's pictured talking to Jesse Palmer.
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The 28-year-old Montgomery County native was revealed as ABC's next Bachelor, just after current Bachelorette gave the final rose to Dotun Olubeko, on the Monday, Aug. 21 final rose ceremony.

"I’m definitely the hopeless romantic," the Collegeville native and tennis instructor said. "I want to be married. I want to have love that lasts a lifetime. "So, I’m really ready to go on this journey."

Graziadei's season of The Bachelor will air in 2024.

