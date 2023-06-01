Temple Student Shot Dead: Jude Chacko Mourned In Philadelphia

Chacko was found with a gunshot wound to the head a Port Richmond street early on Sunday, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice.

He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead that evening, the department said. His death remains under police investigation.

Chacko, loved ones wrote in an obituary posted to Facebook, was a Pennsylvania native and an active member of the Catholic Church.

He was a member of the 278th graduating class at Central High School in Logan section and later studied business administration at Temple University, according to his LinkedIn page.

In addition to being active in the church, loved ones say Chacko had a passion for martial arts and went on to volunteer as an instructor after earning his black belt as a child.

Red Tiger Taekwon-do in Bustleton posted a tribute in his memory on Facebook Wednesday evening.

Loved ones said in his obituary that they will remember Chacko for his strong sense of faith and community, his calm and warm demeanor, and his willingness to help others. In his final hours, the 21-year-old gave the gift of life by donating his two kidneys, family members wrote.

Jude Chacko is survived by his parents Roy and Asha, his sister Mysty, and many loving extended relatives, friends, and members of his faith community, according to his obit.

Services have been scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at St. Jude Syro Malankara Catholic Church.

