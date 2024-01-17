Suspects Named In Beating Of Philadelphia Crossing Guard: Authorities

They are Imani Thomas, 26, and Destiny Sanders, 18, both of the 1800 block of North 28th Street in North Philadelphia, police said in a release.

The 29-year-old victim was working on the 2800 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Nov. 30 when she got into an argument with three women, Daily Voice reported.

Authorities said the trio knocked the guard to the ground, "punching and stomping her several times." She was taken to Temple Hospital with swelling and bruising to her head, face, and limbs, officials said.

Police have not named a third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.