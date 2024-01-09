Women Sought For Attack On North Philadelphia Crossing Guard: Police

The 29-year-old victim was working on the 2800 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Nov. 30 when she got into an argument with three women, according to Philadelphia police.

Authorities said the trio knocked the guard to the ground, "punching and stomping her several times." The victim was taken to Temple Hospital with swelling and bruising to her head, face, and limbs, police wrote.

Anyone with information should call 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the department's website.

