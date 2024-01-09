Rain Fog/Mist 47°

SHARE

Women Sought For Attack On North Philadelphia Crossing Guard: Police

Detectives are looking for three suspects who they say beat up a crossing guard late last year. 

Suspects in the Nov. 20 assault on a crossing guard.

Suspects in the Nov. 20 assault on a crossing guard.

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The 29-year-old victim was working on the 2800 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Nov. 30 when she got into an argument with three women, according to Philadelphia police. 

Authorities said the trio knocked the guard to the ground, "punching and stomping her several times." The victim was taken to Temple Hospital with swelling and bruising to her head, face, and limbs, police wrote. 

Anyone with information should call 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the department's website. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE