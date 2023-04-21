Suspect ID'd In Philly Teen's Rec Center Shooting

The victim was shot at the Dendy Recreation Center on the 1500 block of North 10th Street around 4:15 p.m. on April 19, Daily Voice has reported. He was struck once in the back and was stabilized at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, police said.

Now, authorities are seeking 20-year-old Djean Williams in connection with the attack. Williams, of the 1000 block of Seybert Street, is wanted for attempted murder, weapons charges, and related offenses, Philadelphia police said.

He is described as 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.