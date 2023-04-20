Fair 76°

Teen Shot On Playground, Suspect On The Loose: Philadelphia PD

A teenage boy was shot on a Philadelphia playground Wednesday evening, April 19, and the suspect is still at large, according to authorities. 

The suspect in the April 19 Dendy Recreation Center shooting Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
It happened at the Dendy Recreation Center on the 1500 block of North 10th Street around 4:15 p.m. on April 19, city police said in a release. investigators said the victim was hit once on the left side.

Police did not detail his condition as of Thursday, April 20, though 6abc has reported the teen has been stabilized at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

The shooter, seen in surveillance images released by authorities, was wearing a white mask, a black North Face jacket, black sweatpants with a wordmark above the knees, and green New Balance sneakers.  He appears to be riding a black bicycle. 

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous by police. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477. 

