Baseball Community Remembers Pottstown Boy, 12, Parents Killed In Fire

Shock and sadness continued to spread following the death of a 12-year-old boy and his parents killed in a Pottstown fire.

Tyler Norton and his parents, Joseph, 48, and Bernadette Norton, 47, were found on the second-floor of their East 5th Street home by firefighters Sunday night. All three tragically perished.

May God Bless the Norton and Gaffney Families as they mourn the loss of these three special family members. Bernadette,... Posted by Vinyl Closet Records on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Tyler played baseball with the Central Perk Youth Association - CPYA, who remembered him as a "dedicated teammate and friend."

The organization said his parents were "always keeping tabs on his current and former teammates to make sure they were doing well."

It is with regret to inform you of a tragic loss to our Canes Family. Early this morning one of our own 12U Black... Posted by Canes Baseball AA on Monday, June 21, 2021

Community members remembered Tyler as a humble player who served as a mentor to younger athletes.

CPYA will have counselors available for players, coaches and parents Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rotary Field. A vigil will follow at 8:30 p.m.

Tyler's No. 4 will be lit up on the scoreboards for the next three days.

