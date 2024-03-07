Overcast 55°

SHARE

Shootout Caught On Video In North Philadelphia

An exchange of gunfire that sent two men to the hospital early Wednesday morning, March 6 was caught on video, according to Philadelphia police. 

Suspects in the March 6 shootout

Suspects in the March 6 shootout

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The shooting started just before 1 a.m. at 801 North Broad Street, across from the Metropolitan Opera House, authorities said. 

A 45-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the left eye, while a 42-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and is said to be stable. 

Thirty-three pieces of "ballistic evidence" were recovered by detectives at the scene, the department said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip through the PPD website

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE