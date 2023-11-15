Serial Burglar At Large In Norristown, Police Warn

Six houses were burglarized from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12 between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., investigators said.
All of the break-ins appeared to target Hispanic families, took place over a weekend, and involved the burglars gaining access through an unlocked window or door, according to the department.
Anyone who can identify the pictured suspect is asked to call NPD at 610-270-0977 or call 610-278-8477 to remain anonymous.
Police say residents can take the following steps to keep their homes safe:
- Lock all doors and windows at night.
- Secure air conditioners to window frames using screws.
- Keep an outside light on or install motion-activated lighting.
- Install cameras inside or outside.
- Talk with neighbors.
- Call 911 immediately if you are a victim, as time is a key factor for investigators.
- Call 911 if you see any suspicious persons around your home during the early mornings.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.