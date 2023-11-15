Mostly Cloudy 43°

Serial Burglar At Large In Norristown, Police Warn

Norristown police are warning residents to stay vigilant after a string of overnight break-ins at area homes. 

<p>Suspects in the Norristown burglaries</p>

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Norristown Police Department
Mac Bullock
Six houses were burglarized from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12 between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., investigators said. 

All of the break-ins appeared to target Hispanic families, took place over a weekend, and involved the burglars gaining access through an unlocked window or door, according to the department. 

Anyone who can identify the pictured suspect is asked to call NPD at 610-270-0977 or call 610-278-8477 to remain anonymous. 

Police say residents can take the following steps to keep their homes safe:

  • Lock all doors and windows at night. 
  • Secure air conditioners to window frames using screws.
  • Keep an outside light on or install motion-activated lighting.
  • Install cameras inside or outside.
  • Talk with neighbors.
  • Call 911 immediately if you are a victim, as time is a key factor for investigators. 
  • Call 911 if you see any suspicious persons around your home during the early mornings.

