SNOW DAY: These Montgomery County Schools Will Be Closed Tuesday

Some Montgomery County students will have a double dose of snow days, with many school districts already announcing closures ahead of Tuesday's morning commute.

As of Monday morning, the following Montgomery County districts were closed or remote on Tuesday (did we miss one? email nacosta@dailyvoice.com).

Scroll down for full list.

Cheltenham School District: closed

Jenkintown School District: remote

North Penn School District: remote

Pottsgrove School District: remote

Souderton School District: remote

Spring-Ford Area School District: remote

Upper Dublin School District: closed

Upper Perkiomen School District: remote

Wissahickon School District: closed

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

