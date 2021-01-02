Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Schools

SNOW DAY: These Montgomery County Schools Will Be Closed Tuesday

Nicole Acosta
@niclexacosta Email me Read More Stories
School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Wokandapix / Pixabay

Some Montgomery County students will have a double dose of snow days, with many school districts already announcing closures ahead of Tuesday's morning commute.

As of Monday morning, the following Montgomery County districts were closed or remote on Tuesday (did we miss one? email nacosta@dailyvoice.com).

Scroll down for full list.

  • Cheltenham School District: closed
  • Jenkintown School District: remote
  • North Penn School District: remote
  • Pottsgrove School District: remote
  • Souderton School District: remote
  • Spring-Ford Area School District: remote
  • Upper Dublin School District: closed
  • Upper Perkiomen School District: remote
  • Wissahickon School District: closed

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.