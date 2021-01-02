SNOW DAY: These Montgomery County Schools Will Be Closed Tuesday

Some Montgomery County students will have a double dose of snow days, with many school districts already announcing closures ahead of Tuesday's morning commute.
As of Monday morning, the following Montgomery County districts were closed or remote on Tuesday (did we miss one? email nacosta@dailyvoice.com).
Scroll down for full list.
- Cheltenham School District: closed
- Jenkintown School District: remote
- North Penn School District: remote
- Pottsgrove School District: remote
- Souderton School District: remote
- Spring-Ford Area School District: remote
- Upper Dublin School District: closed
- Upper Perkiomen School District: remote
- Wissahickon School District: closed
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
