Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

PA District Cancels Classes After 40 Teachers Report Bad Reaction To COVID Vaccine

Nicole Acosta
Upper Perkiomen Schools
Upper Perkiomen Schools Photo Credit: Upper Perk Schools Twitter

The Upper Perkiomen School District in Montgomery County canceled classes Friday after nearly 40 teachers called out sick due to apparent reactions from the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

The announcement was posted to Facebook and Twitter around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, explaining that due to the absences, the school does not have an adequate amount of staff to support students in both the virtual and in-person models, Superintendent Dr. Allyn J. Roche wrote.

"We sincerely apologize for the lateness of this unexpected closure and appreciate your continued flexibility and understanding," Roche added.

The district noted that they will use the third emergency day built into the school calendar, and the closure will result in an update to the end of the 2020-21 school calendar for both students and staff.  

