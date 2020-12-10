2 High Schools In Montgomery County Remote After Students Launch Petition, Staff Sidelined

High schools in Montgomery County will be going all remote following a petition launched by students asking for just that.

A Change.org petition was launched earlier this week by high school students after the district announced on Dec. 7 that in-person instruction in the hybrid model would continue through Dec. 22.

Days later, an announcement posted to the Lower Merion High School website said students at both Harriton and Lower Merion high schools would be virtual from Dec. 14 through Jan. 8.

Special education students who have been identified by their IEP teams may stay in the schools for in-person learning, with the exception of Dec. 23, when they will be remote, too.

All schools are closed for Winter Break from Dec. 24, 2020, through Jan. 1, 2021.

Teachers and staff are expected to work from the buildings. In-person learning will resume Jan. 11.

Last week, Pennsylvania rolled out a new set of rules on COVID-19 closures.

The district has reportedly also been chosen, along with the North Penn School District, for a pilot COVID-19 testing program organized by PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"We anticipate beginning this testing as soon as next week and expect that all LMSD staff will be able to be tested prior to our planned return to in-person instruction on Jan. 11, 2021," the announcement reads.

"This testing of asymptomatic staff and selected students (with parent/guardian consent) is an important additional tool in mitigating the transmission risk within our school community."

More details were expected to be announced later this week.

