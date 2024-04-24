Police Officer Shoots Dog In North Philadelphia: Officials

Police said the officer was called to the 2011 block of Eastburn Avenue around 8 a.m., where she "observed a large Pitbull dog attacking a Pomeranian on the sidewalk."

The pit bull's owner tried to pull the dogs apart but could not do so, authorities said.

The officer used her Taser two times but was unable to stop the attack, according to the department. She took out her gun and fired three shots, "stopping the attack on the dog," officials said.

The pit bull then turned toward the officer and she fired three more rounds, striking the dog in the rear leg, authorities said. The pit bull was taken to the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary Hospital by its owner.

The pomeranian was taken to Animal Care and Control Team Philadelphia but died from its injuries, police said.

Authorities said the incident was captured by the officer's body camera. The officer is a 31-year-old who has served the department for eight years, and has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of internal investigations, they added.

