Authorities said it happened on the 7100 block of Limekiln Pike at 3:45 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times and taken to Albert Einstein Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries before the hour, according to officials.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered as of Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

