Woman's Body Found In MontCo Parking Lot: PA State Police

Nicole Acosta
Eastport Way in Harleysville
Eastport Way in Harleysville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite View)

A woman was found dead in a Montgomery County parking lot Monday, Feb. 21, authorities said.

Police discovered a woman lying face down in the parking lot behind an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Eastport Way in Harleysville around 6:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

Investigators believe the victim was killed in a hit-and-run crash, according to a news release.

The victim has yet to be publicly identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact PSP Trooper Kedra at (610)-584-1250.

