Whitpain Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Attempted Robbery At TD Bank

Police in Montgomery County are looking for a suspect accused of attempting to rob a local TD Bank on Tuesday morning.

The suspect entered the bank on Swede Road in Blue Bell around 9:55 a.m. demanding money, according to the Whitpain Township Police Department.

He never received any money and subsequently fled the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police are working with the FBI on the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department's tip line at tips@whitpainpolice.org.

