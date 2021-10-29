Two More Arrest Warrants Issued In Deadly Pottstown Shooting

Two more arrest warrants have been issued in connection with a Saturday shooting in Pottstown that killed a 27-year-old man, bringing the total number of wanted men to four, authorities said.

Warrants for 22-year-old Daijon Harrison and 16-year-old Ahmad Mohammed, both of Philadelphia, on first-degree murder and related charges were filed Thursday, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Previously, arrest warrants were issued for Samir Bentley, 20, of Philadelphia, and Eric Baker, 26, of Norristown, who are still being sought.

Officers arrived at 429 E. High St. around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Robert Stiles lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.

He was rushed to Reading Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, authorities said.

Investigators were able to find city surveillance cameras that captured the homicide. Stiles was robbed, according to new video and audio evidence obtained by the DA's office.

The video shows him being grabbed by Mohammed, who pulls him into an area in front of 429 High Street, before Bentley and Harrison approach, investigators said.

Harrison pulls a gun from his waistband and hands it to Bentley, who shoots Stiles three times, and he falls to the ground. The three men then run to a dark-colored minivan, according to the DA's office.

As the minivan pulls away, Baker is seen firing an assault rifle at the minivan as it flees, authorities said.

As Stiles is lying on the sidewalk, he can be heard on the audio saying “I’m shot, I’m shot, Bro I’m shot, help me, help me, help me, help me, help me, help me, help me, help me," according to investigators.

Police identified the getaway vehicle as a Chrysler Town and Country minivan reported stolen out of Philadelphia on Oct. 13, authorities said.

Investigators later learned the minivan had been abandoned with a flat tire in Royersford and was towed from a location across from the Wawa store on Main Street, they said.

According to Wawa surveillance video, Bentley and Mohammed entered the store at 8:50 p.m., a little more than 20 minutes after the murder, purchased food, and then left, the DA's office said.

All four suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the mens' whereabouts or the murder, contact Pottstown police at 610-970-6570 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638). Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app.

