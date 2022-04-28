Two Cars Sought In Shooting Near Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia: Police

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in identifying two cars allegedly involved in a shooting near the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Wednesday, April 27.

Officers responding to the shooting were initially told it happened in the hospital's parking garage and ordered a lockdown around 9:40 p.m., Upper Merion Township police said.

Police later learned shots were fired in the parking garage of the Smith Valley Forge apartment complex on Goddard Boulevard, they said. The hospital lockdown was lifted after an hour.

Officers discovered multiple shell casings and bullet fragments on the sixth floor of the garage and blood on the parking deck, implying at least two shooters, police said.

A short time later, a 33-year-old male gunshot victim arrived at Paoli Hospital in a cab, according to police.

When the shooting happened, he was walking inside the apartment complex from the parking deck with a woman and a three-year-old child, police said.

Surveillance footage shows a silver Honda sedan and a white Mazda sedan leaving the parking deck immediately after the shooting, according to police.

Hours later, the unoccupied silver Honda was located several miles away in an apartment complex, police said. Blood was found inside the Honda, which police say indicates that an additional person was injured in the shooting.

Police believe the silver Honda was involved in the shooting, and the occupants of the white Mazda are considered people of interest.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to call the Upper Merion Township Police Department at 610-265-3232.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.