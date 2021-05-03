Trio Of Teens Arrested In Norristown Pizzeria Assault, Robbery; 1 Released On Bail

Police in Norristown have arrested a trio of teens wanted in connection to the Feb. 19 robbery and assault of the owner of Mama Venezia's Pizzeria, authorities said.

Brothers Justin and Kevin Cassidy, both 19, of Aston (Delaware County), are in police custody, as of March 4, according to the Norristown Police Department.

A third suspect, Justin Croson, 19, of Seven Valleys (York County), turned himself in to authorities on March 5, police said.

Surveillance footage shows a group of men looking through Mama Venezia's Pizzeria and later running into the establishment with masks, 6abc reports.

The group is later seen running out of the pizzeria after owner Ying Ngov, a 56-year-old immigrant from China, told the outlet they stole beers from her.

Ngov ran out after the suspects with a snow shovel, but one of the men retaliated by violently pushing her to the ground, 6abc says.

Ngov was able to get up, but not before another man was caught on video punching her in the face to which she then dropped to the ground and received a beatdown by the group, the outlet reports.

Ngov told the outlet that she blacked out and hopes to be paid for the beers by the group who brutally beat her.

Both Cassidy brothers were arraigned before Magisterial District Justice Francis Lawrence, who assigned each a $40,000 cash bail, police said.

The brothers were sent to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Croson was arraigned before Magisterial District Justice Francis Lawrence, who assigned him a $25,000 bail, police said.

His bail was posted and he was released from custody.

A condition of the suspects' bail was that they are not permitted to return to Norristown unless attending a court proceeding, have no contact with the victim, the victim’s family members, or business, police said.

"The Norristown Police Department would again like to thank the citizens and community of Norristown, for the outstanding assistance and support they provided, not only to the police department but also to the victim. This investigation would not have been successful without their help," police said in a press release.

"Additionally, the NPD detective division would like to thank the numerous residents from the Aston area who provided us with so many valuable leads on the Cassidy brothers’ whereabouts. Speaking with these tipsters, they were appalled by the Cassidy brothers' actions and wanted to help bring them to justice."

