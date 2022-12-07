Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Pennsylvania Files Lawsuit Against 3 Counties, Board Of Elections Responds
Police & Fire

Trapped Driver Rescued After Tree Falls On Car In Montco: Authorities

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Upper Merion Township Fire & EMS (Facebook)

A trapped driver was rescued after a tree fell on their car in Montgomery County Tuesday, July 12, authorities said.

The tree and power lines fell on an SUV on Arden Road and Lantern Lane in Upper Merion just before 8:30 a.m., Upper Merion fire officials said.

Crews had to de-energize the power lines before beginning the rescue, they said.

Rescue workers teamed up with the township's public works department to cut away parts of the tree to free the driver.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation, officials said.

In order to safely restore power, fire officials urged motorists and residents to avoid the area.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.