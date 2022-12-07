Trapped Driver Rescued After Tree Falls On Car In Montco: Authorities

A trapped driver was rescued after a tree fell on their car in Montgomery County Tuesday, July 12, authorities said.

The tree and power lines fell on an SUV on Arden Road and Lantern Lane in Upper Merion just before 8:30 a.m., Upper Merion fire officials said.

Crews had to de-energize the power lines before beginning the rescue, they said.

Rescue workers teamed up with the township's public works department to cut away parts of the tree to free the driver.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation, officials said.

In order to safely restore power, fire officials urged motorists and residents to avoid the area.

