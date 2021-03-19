Transformer Fire Closes Streets In Pottstown

An early morning electrical transformer fire will have streets in Pottstown closed for most of the day Friday, authorities said.

Authorities received initial alerts from emergency dispatchers around 3:35 a.m. citing fire police was needed at the corner of East High Street and North Hanover Street, according to county reports.

The streets are closed in at least a one-block radius due to what North Coventry Fire Company cited as "underground transformer explosions causing dangerous conditions."

"Power is out in the area and streets are shut down. There is a shelter in place for certain residents." the Facebook post said.

Authorities are emphasizing to locals to avoid the area and to not go around barricades.

"The areas are closed for your safety," the company added.

There was reportedly smoke coming from 12 buildings in the area, according to a Facebook post by Fire Alerts of Berks County.

"From what we gather from our sister stations in Pottstown, the area will be shutdown for most of the day," North Coventry Fire Company said around 7:35 a.m. in a comment under the initial post.

"There is still the ongoing boil water advisory for certain sections of North Coventry as well," the company added.

No further information was available as of 12 p.m.

