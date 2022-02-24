Contact Us
Police & Fire

Suburban Philly Gravestones Vandalized With Nazi Symbols, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Multiple tombstones at cemeteries in the Suburban Philadelphia area were defaced with Nazi symbols, authorities said.
Multiple tombstones at cemeteries in the Suburban Philadelphia area were defaced with Nazi symbols, authorities said.

Gravestones and mausoleums in Conshohocken's Saint Benedict Cemetery and "Old" Saint Matthews Cemetery were spray-painted with swastikas and other racial epithets overnight Wednesday, Feb. 23, and Thursday, Feb. 24, the Plymouth Township Police Department said.

“We are sickened by the hateful desecration of the Saint Benedict Cemetery and are aggressively pursuing all leads. Please call us with any information on this case," Plymouth Township Police Chief John C. Myrsiades said.

"We offer heartfelt support to all our effected families.”

Cemetery caretakers were notified and were working to remove the damage.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is urged to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department Detective Unit at 610-279-1901 or email Detective Sergeant Christopher Schwartz at cschwartz@plymouthtownship.org.

