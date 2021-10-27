Social Media Threat Not Directed At North Penn School District, Police Say

A threat circulating on social media has no connection to the North Penn School District, authorities said.

The apparent threat made on Snapchat originated out of state and was traced back to a school far from Pennsylvania, according to the Towamencin Police Department.

"We contacted their police department directly who has an investigation underway and taken precautionary steps to protect their student body," police said in a statement Wednesday.

"It appears as though this threat has been passed around for the past two or three days, impacting multiple states and school districts."

There is no information supporting the credibility of the message, police said.

Anyone with direct information on the apparent threat and its impact on the North Penn School District is urged to contact the Towamencin Police Department at (215) 368-7606.

Police reminded students of the importance of reporting alleged threats through the Safe2Say Something portal.

