Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Social Media Threat Not Directed At North Penn School District, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
North Penn School District Educational Services Center in Lansdale
North Penn School District Educational Services Center in Lansdale Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A threat circulating on social media has no connection to the North Penn School District, authorities said.

The apparent threat made on Snapchat originated out of state and was traced back to a school far from Pennsylvania, according to the Towamencin Police Department.

"We contacted their police department directly who has an investigation underway and taken precautionary steps to protect their student body," police said in a statement Wednesday.

"It appears as though this threat has been passed around for the past two or three days, impacting multiple states and school districts."

There is no information supporting the credibility of the message, police said.

Anyone with direct information on the apparent threat and its impact on the North Penn School District is urged to contact the Towamencin Police Department at (215) 368-7606.

Police reminded students of the importance of reporting alleged threats through the Safe2Say Something portal.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.