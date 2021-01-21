Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: IRS Warns Of Brand-New Wave Of Scams Tied To Stimulus Checks, COVID-19
Police & Fire

Shots Fired At Montgomery County Democratic Committee Office After Exec Gets Threatening Email

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Montgomery County Democratic Committee Office
Montgomery County Democratic Committee Office Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities were investigating after three single bullets were shot through the windows of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee office in Norristown weeks after the executive received a threatening email, authorities said Thursday.

Executive Director Brian Levy told police he noticed the bullets holes in the front window of the Airy Street office building when he arrived around 4:45 p.m., Norristown police said on Facebook.

Levy believes that the shots were fired into the building while it was unoccupied from Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. to Jan. 20 at 7:30 a.m., police said.

Levy on Jan. 8 reported that he got a threatening email from someone who alluded to a stolen election, Norristown police said.

The specific contents of the email are unknown to the public. Police have yet to confirm if the threatening email is related to the incident. 

Detectives are in the process of gathering and reviewing nearby security camera footage, police said.

The Norristown Police Department, The Montgomery County Detectives, and the FBI are jointly investigating the incident.

