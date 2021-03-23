SEEN HIM? Ambler Police Search For Missing 15-Year-Old Boy Possibly In Philadelphia

Police in Ambler is seeking the public's help locating a 15-year-old boy.

Corban Samuelson is from Massachusetts and was in Ambler visiting when he reportedly ran away to Philadelphia, Ambler police said.

It was last reported that he could be in the area of 12th Street and Medary Avenue in the 35th District, police said.

Samuelson is possibly wearing the same black sweatshirt as shown in the second photo, police said.

He is described by police as a white male, 5'6'', and 120 pounds.

Samuelson is believed to be carrying a camouflage school backpack and green travel bag, police said.

He is also believed to be wearing black, white, yellow, and green-colored Air Jordan sneakers like the ones shown in the third photo, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone who sees Samuelson to contact the Ambler Borough Police Department at (215)-643-6444.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.