SEEN HIM? Ambler PD Seek Whereabouts Of Man Last Heard From On Mother's Day

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help locating an Ambler man who they say hasn't been heard from since Mother's Day.

Cory Guidetti, 31, is described by police as a white male, approximately 180 pounds and 5'10'' tall.

He is known to frequent Norristown and Philadelphia.

Attempts to contact him by phone have been unsuccessful, Ambler police said.

Police are urging anyone who has information on his whereabouts to call the Ambler Borough Police Department at 215-643-6444.

