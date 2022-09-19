Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: PA State Police Facebook

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News.

The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.

The troopers were taken to Paoli Hospital while the suspects tried to flee. 

Click here for more from CBS News.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.