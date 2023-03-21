Pottstown Fire Erupts In Flames Near Scene Of Deadly Home Explosion

Firefighters worked the scene of a two-alarm blaze in Pottstown early on Tuesday just steps away from the site of a deadly explosion that killed four children and their great-aunt last year.

The two-alarm blaze happened at around 4:15 a.m. on March 21, affecting two empty homes and a "roll-off dumpster," said the Limerick Fire Department's Station 51.

Footage from the scene recorded by area resident Antonio Gallardo showed multiple fire companies on Hale Street near the intersection with Jefferson Avenue as smoke billowed from a dumpster.

The Gilbertsville company said they were on the scene for about two hours before reassignment to standby duty.

No injuries have been reported by Limerick, Gilbertsville, or New Hanover fire authorities. Pottstown Fire Department was not immediately available for comment to Daily Voice.

Last year on May 26, five people were killed and several more trapped in rubble when a house exploded on Hale Street and Butler Avenue, just steps from the scene of Tuesday morning's fire.

Siblings Alana Wood, 13, Jeremiah White, 12, Nehemiah White, 10, and Tristan White, 8, and their great aunt Francine White, 67, were identified as the victims, Daily Voice reported. Their parents, Kristina Matuzsan, 32, and Eugene White, 44, were left in critical condition.

The deadly 2022 blast was under investigation by the Philadelphia Arson and Explosive Team, Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Office, Pottstown Fire Department, and Pottstown Police Department, though officials still have not said what caused the explosion.

