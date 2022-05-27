Pottstown Family Killed In Home Explosion Identified

Four children and their great aunt died, while their two parents were left critical in a home explosion that rocked Pottstown Thursday, May 27, authorities said.

Those killed were identified as Francine White, 67, Alana Wood, 13, Jeremiah White, 12, Nehemiah White, 10, Tristan White, 8. The children's great-grandparents' church identified them as siblings.

Kristina Matuzsan, 32, and Eugene White, 44 — whose Facebook pages show they are married — are in critical condition.

The blast at their Hale Street home occurred around 8:05 p.m., scattering debris across the lawn.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.