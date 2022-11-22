Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: PLEA DEAL: 10 Years, No Parole, Awaits Philly Dealer Who Slung Meth In NJ
Police & Fire

Police Seek Answers, ID Victim In Fatal Norristown Shooting

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Norristown police are investigating the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Tyrone Guy of Philadelphia on West Main Street on Monday night.
Norristown police are investigating the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Tyrone Guy of Philadelphia on West Main Street on Monday night. Photo Credit: Facebook/Municipality of Norristown

Police have released the identity of the man shot dead in Norristown, but have not yet named a suspect. 

First responders were called to the 900 block of West Main Street at around 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 for reports of shots fired, said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele in a release. 

There, officers found 35-year-old Tyrone Guy of Philadelphia lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, the DA said. 

Guy was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in north Philadelphia, where he succumbed to his injuries around 2 a.m., authorities said. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

Officials are asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to call Norristown police at 610-270-0977, or call Montgomery County detectives at 610-226-5553. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.