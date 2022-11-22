Police Seek Answers, ID Victim In Fatal Norristown Shooting

Police have released the identity of the man shot dead in Norristown, but have not yet named a suspect.

First responders were called to the 900 block of West Main Street at around 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 for reports of shots fired, said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele in a release.

There, officers found 35-year-old Tyrone Guy of Philadelphia lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, the DA said.

Guy was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in north Philadelphia, where he succumbed to his injuries around 2 a.m., authorities said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to call Norristown police at 610-270-0977, or call Montgomery County detectives at 610-226-5553. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app.

