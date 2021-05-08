Police Probe Alleged Hate Crime Against Muslim Student At North Penn High School

Police are investigating an alleged hate crime incident against a Muslim student that occurred at North Penn High School Tuesday, as originally reported by NorthPennNow.

A video uploaded to Instagram by No Gun Zone Philly on Wednesday shows a security officer breaking up a fight between three girls.

The video was submitted to the advocacy group by the mother of a Black female student, who said that her daughter was attacked on Tuesday afternoon in the cafeteria by two White students who had been threatening to "beat her up" on Snapchat prior to the incident, Towamencin police said.

The parent also said the girls removed her daughter's hijab during the fight, according to the post.

North Penn School District responded to the incident:

"The North Penn School District is committed to ensuring a safe and equitable learning experience for all students, while developing a respect for diversity and appreciation of human differences. Any student behaviors that do not abide by these principles will not be tolerated."

Around the time the district released an initial statement on Wednesday, Shaykh Anwar Muhammad, president of the Ambler Chapter of the NAACP said:

"We were reminded yet again how hate — which is not supposed to reside here in our community — not only does but reared its ugly head yet again. Enough is enough!"

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Posted by Anwar A M. Muhammad on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

In a statement released Thursday, North Penn School District officials declined direct comment on the matter and stated they aim to host a conversation regarding "race, culture, religion, and relationships among students" to promote healing in the community.

"Although our investigation is not yet complete, it is apparent we could have done a better job in helping the student retrieve her hijab and support her during the situation. For this, the North Penn School District sincerely apologizes and resolves to move forward in a manner in which this is not repeated."

The incident is currently under investigation by the Towamencin Police Department, and no charges have been filed, according to a press release published Thursday.

