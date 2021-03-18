Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Police Officer, Prisoner Hospitalized In Montgomery County Tractor Trailer Crash

Cecilia Levine
Towamencin police
Towamencin police Photo Credit: Towamencin PD Facebook

A police officer transporting and a prisoner being transported were both hospitalized with minor injuries in a tractor trailer crash Wednesday night in Montgomery County, NorthPennNow reports.

A Souderton Borough patrol car collided with the trailer at the intersection of Allentown and Forty Foot roads at in Towamencin Township around 9:50 p.m., the outlet says.

The officer and the prisoner were transported to Lansdale Hospital and later released, NorthPennNow says citing local police officials.

The cause of the crash and why the individual was in custody were not immediately clear.

Click here for the full report from NorthPennNow.

